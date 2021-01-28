Ipsos appoints Vicky Abad as Philippines’ country manager

Leading global research company Ipsos announced the appointment of Vicky Abad as Country Manager for Ipsos in the Philippines, replacing Marie Lee who retired in December 2020 having led the Philippine business for 8 years.

Abad brings with her more than 30 years of experience in the market research industry to lead Ipsos in transformational growth initiatives aimed at strengthening the company’s market position in the Philippines.

Just before joining Ipsos, Abad was the Chief Client Officer of Kantar Insights Philippines where she successfully led the growth of key client accounts and driving synergies across several business units. Her core strengths in Client Servicing Excellence were honed over years working with major clients in the Philippines, taking on key leadership positions across several market research agency organizations: Millward Brown, WorldPanel, TNS, Added Value, and Nielsen Retail (then Dealer Pulse) in the Philippines as well as Nielsen China for International Research.

Along with her agency work, Abad has 12 years of client experience working with companies like San Miguel Food Group and Splash Manufacturing Corporation – where she took on leadership roles in the areas of Marketing Research & Information Services, Corporate Planning, and New Product Development (with a general management role for Splash’s Research Institute).

Suresh Ramalingam, CEO for South East Asia, said, “I am delighted to welcome Vicky to lead an important market for Ipsos. She is an effective business and people leader and we look forward to continuing the business momentum we’ve been experiencing in the Philippines over the past years. I am positive that our level of client engagement and partnership will grow further together with our new services and capabilities.

Abad said: “I’m excited to join Ipsos in the Philippines and further its mission to elevate insights and provide service excellence to its client partners. I look forward to helping usher in a new era of transformation and spark changes in the dynamic market research industry”.