IKEA SG donates 800 mugs to migrant workers drinking from milk cartons

IKEA Singapore has donated 800 mugs to migrant workers, along with cartons of snacks from its food outlet. In a Facebook post, local organisation Itsrainingraincoats said IKEA activated its team to send over mugs and snacks after hearing about workers with no mugs. This issue was raised after workers were found drinking milk straight from the carton. The cartons of milk were donated to these workers last week by another one of Itsrainingraincoats' donors.

Marketing has reached out to IKEA Singapore for comment. The move by IKEA Singapore is similar to its Indonesia counterpart. Earlier this month, IKEA Indonesia donated welfare packages to five hospitals located in Banten and Sentul to support medical personnel in combating the spread of COVID-19 in Indonesia. Each package contained products such as blankets, bed sheets, towels and trolley. Ririn Basuki, IKEA Indonesia's head of public relations told Marketing then, the company donated a total of approximately 1,000 pieces of products and is also working on initiatives to support the hospitals in West Java. It will be donating hygiene kits to communities in the Jakarta area as well.

Separately, Procter & Gamble (P&G) has donated 300,000 care packs worth approximately SG$5 million to migrant workers, according to The Straits Times. The FMCG giant said in the article that it is currently working with the Ministry of Manpower in Singapore (MOM), along with the South West Community Development Council and Migrant Workers' Centre to carry out the initiative. P&G will also be giving out household cleaning products to workers in the coming weeks,

In addition, MOM is taking a closer look at collaborating with NGOs to play a bigger role in supporting the well-being of migrant workers. Some of the local organisations the government body is working with include Migrant Workers' Centre, Itsrainingraincoats, Alliance of Guest Workers Outreach, Geylang Adventures and HealthServe.

