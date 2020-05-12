IKEA opens first SEA small-store concept in Jem

IKEA will be launching its first small-store concept in Southeast Asia in 2021. Located in Jem, the small-store concept will be replacing Robinsons, which will cease operations by the end of August 2020.

According to IKEA, the smaller store will be organised by combining everything IKEA has to offer for each core area of the home into one department. This store will not have a playground or built-in warehouse, but customers will still be able to buy the full IKEA range. Fortunately, the popular IKEA Restaurant will be part of the offer. At around 6,500 square metres, the third IKEA store in Singapore will be spread across three floors inside the Jem shopping centre.

Sebastian Hylving, property and expansion director for IKEA Southeast Asia & Mexico told Marketing that the Swedish retailer has been investigating the expansion possibilities for several years now but only started looking for shopping centre locations in the last year and signed its contract with Jem recently. According to Hylving, many will welcome a smaller store that is well connected to MRT lines and located within a popular shopping centre, making it convenient for people to pop into IKEA for home furnishing inspiration, casual shopping or a meal with family.

Located in the west at Jurong Gateway, IKEA will now be able to provide added convenience for some existing customers and meet newcomers to IKEA as well. Hylving revealed IKEA blue-box stores in Tampines and Alexandra attract close to seven million visits a year. He noted the current fight against COVID-19 has renewed people’s interests in making life at home more comfortable, functional and sustainable – and IKEA has solutions at prices that the many can afford.

“We see a bright future ahead for our store at Jem. Jem is one of four malls connected to the Jurong Gateway, linked to public transport. At Jem, Lendlease has curated a combination of great F&B offer with fashion, groceries and entertainment to create an everyday meeting place for the many people,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jaap Doornbos, the IKEA retail director for Singapore & Vietnam said the new store will bring the retailer closer to customers, and marks the first time a smaller IKEA store format is established as a tenant within a shopping centre in this region.

Just last month, IKEA Singapore donated 800 mugs to migrant workers, along with cartons of snacks from its food outlet. In a Facebook post, local organisation Itsrainingraincoats said IKEA activated its team to send over mugs and snacks after hearing about workers with no mugs. This issue was raised after workers were found drinking milk straight from the carton. The cartons of milk were donated to these workers last week by another one of Itsrainingraincoats' donors.

