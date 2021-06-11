iFly picks new PR and digital partner for upcoming campaigns

Indoor skydiving facility iFly Singapore has appointed integrated communications agency, Ruder Finn Asia, as its partner for all public relations matters. The appointment will last for one year. It will see Ruder Finn Asia responsible for the provision of strategic counsel and media relations to strengthen iFly’s positioning in the sports and lifestyle spaces, as well as enhance the brand’s entire spectrum of marketing campaigns.

IFly’s spokesperson told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that it had undergone a restructuring of the current agency roster and is moving in the direction of integrating at the brand and strategic level. The company chose to partner with Ruder Finn Asia as a result of a closed pitch that took place earlier this year. The pitch saw multiple agencies vying for the account.

Beyond PR, Ruder Finn Asia will also be the digital partner for all iFly’s publicity campaigns. One of the marquee campaigns in the works for the year includes iFly Singapore’s 10th anniversary. A component of the appointment also covers venue publicity for Sky Garden Sentosa – the rooftop event space owned by and located at iFly Singapore.

Brian Witte, deputy GM at Ruder Finn Asia, said that it is focused on helping the brand transform its purpose communications approach, and engage with the people who matter most to the brand more effectively.

Lawrence Koh, CEO of iFly Singapore, also said that it hoped to touch the hearts of everyone through its sport through the collaboration. “Since our inception 10 years ago, iFly Singapore has achieved many milestones, from setting new Guinness World Record with special needs students, to grooming gold medallists in international indoor skydiving competitions. We want to continue this momentum beyond 2021 and strongly position indoor skydiving as a sport for both beginners and enthusiasts in Singapore and the region even more," Koh added.

The spokesperson also shared with MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that its main focus during this period of travel restrictions would be to maintain and strengthen domestic audience awareness of iFly Singapore. This will be done through brand campaigns, CSR initiatives, and by raising overall awareness of indoor skydiving as a sport. “We also look forward to sharing the iFly story with international audiences when travel restrictions are eased,” iFly’s spokesperson added.

