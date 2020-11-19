ICOM expands in Asia Pacific, appoints RCJ and LeapOut Providing Services in Australia and the Philippines

As part of an initiative to expand its membership across the Asia-Pacific region, ICOM, one of the world’s leading global networks of independent agencies providing advertising, marketing communications, media, digital and related services, has appointed Russell Curtis and Janes Media Advertising (RCJ) as exclusive representative in Australia and the Philippines.

In addition to RCJ offices in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, the appointment includes LeapOut Digital in the Philippines as well as service coverage in New Zealand. This appointment brings the number of ICOM agency members in the Asia Pacific to 10, covering eight countries.

“We were looking for an agency to represent ICOM in Australia,” said ICOM Executive Director Emma Keenan, and RCJ impressed us with their knowledge of the market and experience working with many long-term clients. In addition, LeapOut, their Philippine agency, comprises a pool of highly talented resources. The Philippines has emerged as a destination of choice for many global enterprises for outsourcing digital marketing initiatives, and we believe this could be a huge advantage to ICOM, our members, and their clients.”

Led by co-owner and executive director Carlos Correa, RCJ, has an impressive list of clients, including Athletes Foot sportswear retailer, Callaway golf equipment, Nimble loans, Polaris vehicles including Indian Motorcycles, Skechers footwear, and Trivago travel search platform.

“Carlos and his colleagues have rich capabilities and THE unique expertise that will help us grow in our Asia-Pacific region, where we are looking to expand our footprint,” said ICOM board chairman Bob Morrison. “Importantly, as the leader of one of the oldest independent agencies in Australia, Carlos also understands the value to entrepreneurs of belonging to a network of like-minded professionals not only sharing business but also sharing knowledge and expertise. He is a welcome addition to the ICOM family.”

Founded in 1965, RCJ group offers a variety of integrated media and marketing communications services involving brand strategy, creative, media, and a digital offering that operates under the name Leapfrogger and covers Australia and New Zealand. The group, one of the longest-standing independent agencies in Australia has grown from six to 50 staffers in the past six years.

LeapOut is a full-service digital marketing agency positioned to help global brands expand throughout the Asia-Pacific region and beyond. Its resource and digital marketing support model also can help global agencies enhance their digital capabilities with cost-effective, high-end solutions. The offering is further strengthened this year with the launch of LeapOut360, which provides dedicated marketing specialists, experts to media and digital agencies around the world.

“We have put together a talented team with experience in digital, social, programmatic, content and SEO skillsets to help agency and brand partners thrive,” said Correa. “Our position as a major independent agency is further solidified by our appointment as exclusive ICOM representative in Australia and the Philippines. This game-changing growth opportunity will strengthen our capabilities with current clients and expand our international footprint as well as grow our client roster in our own markets. With our new relationship with ICOM, we are looking not only to build solid friendships and business contacts but also to share insights, innovative ideas, and opportunities that can benefit all parties.”