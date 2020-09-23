IBM and SkillsFuture SG to upskill mid-career professionals for AI and cybersecurity roles

IBM and SkillsFuture Singapore have tied up to introduce "i.am-vitalize", a skills programme targeted at mid-career professionals as part of SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways Programme - Company Trainings. The new skills programme comprises two tracks - AI and cybersecurity. Each track features a six-month certifiable, full-time training programme to equip learners with industry-relevant skills. The key syllabus for “i.am-vitalize” is curated and delivered by IBM Skills Academy, and includes topics on design thinking, cloud computing, AI, data science, cybersecurity and blockchain.

The skills-focused, blended-learning programme comprises lecture modules, hands-on lab sessions and groupwork grounded on industry-based case studies. Trainees will first complete a set of introductory modules, before branching into the AI track where they will go through courses in AI and data science courses, or the cybersecurity track where they will go through courses in cybersecurity and blockchain.

Trainees who select the AI track will learn how companies optimise data and leverage AI to empower their digital workforce and transform customer service. Those who choose the Cybersecurity track will understand how blockchain ecosystems disrupt global supply chains, and pick up cybersecurity skills to protect IT systems from cyber-attacks. Upon completion of the programmes, they will be equipped with relevant skills for job roles such as AI designer, blockchain product manager, blockchain developer, data engineer, and security operation analyst.

The courses will amount to SG$500 after subsidies from SkillsFuture Singapore, which trainees can offset with their SkillsFuture Credit. In addition, each enrolled trainee will receive a monthly training allowance of SG$1,500. IBM is also working with corporations such as Tribe Accelerator and Standard Chartered Bank, to facilitate job placement opportunities to qualified candidates.

IBM Singapore's MD, Martin Chee, said "the overwhelmingly positive response" it has received for the IBM introductory SkillsFuture for Digital Workplace and AI foundational courses inspired the firm to create a skills-focused, blended learning programme for mid-career professionals. According to him, i.am-vitalize is designed to help mid-career professionals combine their current expertise with digital proficiency to meet industry needs, and more than 400 have signed up for the programme to date.

Chief executive of SkillsFuture Singapore, Ong Tze-Ch'in, said it is pleased to expand its collaboration with IBM and have IBM partner under the SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways Programme. "As one of the leading companies in the industry, I am confident that IBM’s industry knowledge and networks will equip trainees with valuable industry-relevant skills, and support them in their job search," Ong added.

