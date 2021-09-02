Hyundai Motor rides metaverse wave with adventure on Roblox

Hyundai Motor Company is stepping into the metaverse with online entertainment platform Roblox. Titled “Hyundai Mobility Adventure”, the metaverse features Hyundai Motor’s advanced products and future mobility solutions. The official launch of the metaverse is in October 2021, but its beta service is already open to the public.

The metaverse is targeted at young consumers who are technologically savvy at exploring virtual worlds beyond physical experiences. By familiarising them with Hyundai Motor’s products and future mobility solutions, Hyundai Mobility Adventure aims to nurture long-lasting relationships with fans.

In Hyundai Mobility Adventure, various users can meet and communicate with one another and experience Hyundai Motor’s mobility offerings in the form of avatars. Operating on a metaverse platform, it also allows participants to customize their avatars to their preferences and interact with each other in imaginative ways.

Hyundai Mobility Adventure features five virtual zones. At Festival Square, players can take part in festivals, celebrations and vehicle displays, while interacting with other players. Future Mobility City depicts an ultramodern metropolis where players can experience Hyundai Motor’s future mobility solutions and hydrogen fuel-cell technology.

Eco-forest is a recreational sphere which offers minimalist and slow living enabled by the coexistence of eco-friendly mobility technologies and fairy-tale fantasies. Racing Park allows players to experience the latest advanced racing technologies and motorsports available. Lastly, Smart Tech Campus features a future technology research centre where users can replicate the experiences of engineers and designers in a sophisticated setting. Currently, only Future Mobility City and Festival Square are accessible on the open beta service. Eco-forest will launch in October, followed by Racing Park and Smart Tech Campus by the end of the year.

Players can move freely between the five virtual zones, experience Hyundai Motor products and future mobility solutions, play games, and role-play to accomplish various tasks. Players can also develop their own avatars, upgrade their personal parking garage and participate in various social activities, immersing themselves in a wide spectrum of virtual experiences available in the metaverse.

Through the open beta service, users can submit feedback via various channels. Hyundai Motor will then review and incorporate the feedback to improve the quality of the virtual experiences and customer satisfaction in the official version later slated for launch in October 2021.

The open beta service also serves to fulfill Hyundai Motor’s open innovation processes by assimilating various ideas for content improvement and diverse languages, enabling the company to integrate fresh new ideas from outside as sources of innovative synergy and collaboration.

“We plan to continue to use the metaverse platform for communication of Hyundai Motor’s new vehicles and future mobility solutions, so please keep an eye on our upcoming content,” said Thomas Schemera, global CMO, executive VP and head of CX division at Hyundai Motor.

Hyundai Motor is not the first to venture into the metaverse. Earlier this year, South China Morning Post (SCMP) partnered with The Sandbox, a decentralised gaming virtual world and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, to bring an authentic new series of cultural experiences to The Sandbox’s open gaming metaverse. The virtual world will feature SCMP’s extensive gallery of visual graphics will be brought to life in The Sandbox in new interactive games and experiences that recreate modern and historic locations and artifacts of Hong Kong and mainland China, such as the Kowloon Walled City and the Star Ferry, in collaboration with local game studios and creators.

Epic Games, the developer behind popular video game Fortnite, also expressed interest in building a metaverse in April this year. Meanwhile, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg also expressed interest in the metaverse earlier this year.

A slew of brands have also joined the metaverse with non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Last month alone saw the launch of NFTs by brands DKNY, Vogue, Lionel Messi and Louis Vuitton. Last month also saw Visa joining the NFT hype with its US$150k purchase of an NFT known as CryptoPunk 7610.

