HubSpot APAC aims to grow headcount to 250 by 2021

HubSpot has opened an additional office space at its Asia Pacific headquarters at Mapletree Anson, as part of its plan to create approximately 100 new jobs in Singapore by 2021. This will grow its headcount to 250 from the current number of 150.

The new roles in Singapore will cover all aspects of HubSpot's business, including marketing, sales, services and support. When asked about the number of roles which will be added to the marketing department and what percentage of the roles will be senior appointments, HubSpot's spokesperson said the company is committed to ensuring it has the right people to support its expansion plans, while providing customers the support they require to grow their business better.

"HubSpot is focused on having the right people to lead our growth and will grow our Asia Pacific team based on the needs of the business and our customers as we look forward to 2021," the spokesperson added.

To support the business' expansion, HubSpot appointed Shahid Nizami (pictured) to the newly created role of managing director for Asia Pacific earlier this month. He is responsible for HubSpot’s performance across Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand and India and previously worked at Google and Oracle.

Nizami said HubSpot is at "a very exciting stage", especially in Asia Pacific where growth is largely fuelled by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). He added that there is a "huge opportunity" for the company to help millions of SMEs to adopt the right marketing, sales and customer service strategies that will enable them to not only grow fast, but also grow better through HubSpot's education, software and support.

"The team in Asia Pacific has achieved so much in the past three years, and yet we are still only scratching the surface. I'm incredibly excited about the growth that is yet to come, and to make HubSpot one of the best and most desired places to work in the region," Nizami said.

HubSpot opened its official Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore in 2016. Among the list of amenities available at the new office include a meditation room, a culture room with a built-in fireplace and a 60-person classroom style training space. Additionally, to further inspire creativity among employees, the space will feature a vibrant colour scheme while retaining the orange and wood that HubSpot is recognised for.