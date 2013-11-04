Why Beckenbauer's talking about aliens

Samsung Electronics has finally let the cat out of the bag, admitting that it was behind the 11 hooded men planted at several games around the world.

Prior to its confession, football fans saw 11 figures dressed in dark cloaks appearing in Bayern Munich game in Germany on 26 October 2013.

The next day, these hooded figures again appeared during a Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge, and then at the Juventus Stadium, armed with cryptic scarves with the hashtag #WinnerTakesEarth.

(photo courtesy: Before it's news)

Meanwhile Franz Beckenbauer, renowned German World Cup legend released a short video via his Twitter page, announcing that “aliens” were real. These “aliens”, according to him, they would be challenging the human race to a football game in a battle for Earth.

A bio hazard symbol was also seen first appearing on a building in Times Square on 21 October 2013. The same symbol appeared in simultaneously at Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, followed by the Hackney Marshes in London.

All these were part of a multi-platform marketing campaign, entitled Galaxy 11, a fantasy-inspired, football-themed campaign. It will follow the journey of 11 top-class football players as they come together and attempt to save Earth from alien domination.

Samsung enlisted Beckenbauer, to serve as the manager of Galaxy 11, and will announce the first player recruited to join the team as captain on 11 November across Samsung Mobile social channels and a campaign microsite.

“Football is one of the most popular sports in the world and Samsung admires the power of football as a unifying force to rally and connect a global community of passionate fans,” Younghee Lee, executive vice president of global marketing, IT & Mobile Division at Samsung Electronics said.

“Through this one-of-a-kind campaign, Samsung wants to combine fans’ universal love for football and Galaxy devices.”