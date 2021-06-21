HKTB said to work on yet another incentive push after 2nd batch quota maxes out

The HKTB is now actively working on yet another new round of programme to reward the vaccinated and encourage the public to take the shots. In response to the Government’s “Early Vaccination for All” campaign to help Hong Kong achieve herd immunity soon and resume travel, the new programme will offer free tours and staycation delights for those who have been vaccinated. Details will be announced in due course.

HKTB also recently said that all quotas of the second batch of 55 itineraries in the new round of “Spend-to-Redeem Free Tours” have been fully booked on the first day of registration. All 20,000 quotas of the new round of the “Spend-to-Redeem Free Tours” programme have been redeemed.

Meanwhile, in the lead up to the HKSAR Government’s release of details on the electronic consumption voucher scheme, Boutir a social mobile commerce solutions provider and multi-channel commerce platform, will be supporting the four government-endorsed mobile payment services - Octopus, AliPayHK, WeChat Pay HK, and Tap & Go.

Eric Ng, founder of Boutir, said since the government announced the consumption voucher scheme, many SMEs have inquired to the company regarding details of accepting the vouchers as some of them are not able to find payment support from their existing online store platform.

“At Boutir, we were already actively discussing a partnership with the consumption voucher scheme operator, and we became the only mobile online store platform in Hong Kong to fully support the above four payment solutions and set up marketplace for fee, helping our over 130,000 merchants open their online shop in short term and expand sales network, capture the business opportunities in the HK$36 billion consumption voucher market,” Ng said.

