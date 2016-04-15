HK Express unveils first loyalty programme

HK Express, the low-fare airline, has announced its new loyalty programme “reward-U”.

The airline said the free programme offers its members to redeem points for any available seat with no blackout dates, to create a friends and family account, and a straightforward system that makes it easy to earn and redeem rewards.

“reward-U” is a digital-based programme where customers can enrol online and start earning points.

The programme sets itself apart by offering the option to open a friends and family account, which makes it easier and faster for families or friends to earn points together.

For every HKD1 spent on fares and selected services, guests earn 10 points. The points are valid for three years from the date flown.

“We’re so excited to launch this innovative rewards programme, because it’s unlike anything else on the market right now,” says Andrew Cowen, CEO of HK Express at the launch ceremony.

“We want to continue to give back to and reward our loyal guests, who are travelling with us frequently to their favourite HK Express destinations. We hope that by eliminating blackout dates and the ability to redeem points for any available seat, our guests will continue to feel like valued members of the HK Express family.