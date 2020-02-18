HDB illustrates heartland spaces through the eyes of a black-naped oriole

Housing Development Board (HDB) has launched a film called "Neighbours" to showcase Singapore's eco-town Punggol. Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson Singapore, the film features panoramic landscapes while capturing slice-of-life moments in heartland spaces. The twist to this is that these landscapes and moments are seen from the point of view of a black-naped oriole.

Through her journey, the oriole shares her observations on life in an HDB town and why it makes for an ideal home. The spot captures the birthday celebrations, wedding gate crashing, friends and families hanging out and more. According to HDB, the 90-second film also looks to exemplify the progress made in HDB’s design, sustainability and community-building efforts over the last six decades. Watch the spot here:

Nimesh Desai, chief executive officer, Wunderman Thompson Singapore said that the team wanted to bring to life not just the nostalgia for those who are living or have lived in an HDB home, but also how the quality of lives have evolved, and to appreciate everything within and beyond the four walls that makes a home.

“Keeping nature at the heart of self-sufficient, modern estates is an integral part of HDB’s planning. That’s why this film is observed through the eyes of a friendly neighbour: a black-naped oriole. And through its chirpy and cheeky observations, we see how HDB enhances the lives of people from all walks of life,” said Farrokh Jal Madon, chief creative officer, Wunderman Thompson Singapore.