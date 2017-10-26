Grapeshot and MediaMath integrate capabilities

Grapeshot, the contextual pre-bid brand safety and predictive targeting provider, is integrating with leading technology company MediaMath to meet the growing demand from its partners. The partnership sees Grapeshot’s full suite of pre-bid products now available globally on the MediaMath platform.

“We are excited to partner with MediaMath to jointly provide a contextually-powered brand safety and contextual pre-bid solutions to MediaMath’s customers,” said John Snyder, Grapeshot CEO. “With Grapeshot, MediaMath’s advertisers can be confident that their brand values and performance objectives are aligned before the media commitment is made.”

Grapeshot’s solution crawls more than seven and a half billion pages at page level, offering partners the ability to identify “brand unsafe” environments before the ad is served. This helps to drive reach, reduce wastage and limit risk for the company’s 7,000+ brand clients.

“Brand safety is critical for today's marketers and is an integral part of MediaMath’s supply chain,” said John Van Antwerp, product manager at MediaMath. “Along with MediaMath Curated Market and our recently announced rollout of IAB’s Ads.txt initiative, we are excited to offer Grapeshot's entire portfolio of contextual pre-bid products in keeping with our commitment to providing choice and driving real business outcomes.”

Grapeshot also provides advanced predictive keyword targeting, a dynamic contextual targeting and content listening tool that offers greater scale and real-time relevance through the early identification of trending topics. The integration of Grapeshot’s pre-bid products is timely given EU’s upcoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is set to significantly tighten up the rules around cookie-based tracking.

The Grapeshot-provided solutions available across mobile and desktop include: