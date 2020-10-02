Grab SG gets consumers to 'donate' food pictures to F&B businesses

Grab Singapore has unveiled its GrabFood Bank campaign, to help small businesses curate visuals for the signature items on their delivery menu and their virtual storefront with the help of Grab’s wide user community.

The campaign taps into the #cameraeatsfirst and #forthegram trends where consumers take and post photos on social media of their food. It further encourages consumers to “donate” these photos to restaurants that need them by simply using the hashtag #GrabFoodBank and tagging the respective restaurants so they can use it as visuals on their menus. To encourage participation from its users, Grab will also be selecting the best photo submissions and awarding GrabFood vouchers to the winners.

This campaign comes as Grab found, through a pilot experiment, that restaurants with visuals for menu items can get up to a two-times increase in sales than those without visuals. However, it also found that many small F&B businesses still lack the right skills and resources to populate their food delivery menu with good images.

In a statement to Marketing, Gillian Ang, head of marketing, Grab Singapore, said this initiative is currently being piloted in Singapore. She added that Grab will monitor the results and take learnings from this initiative in order to keep finding the best ways to help all its merchant-partners, especially the smaller players, thrive on its platform.

“When Singapore entered the circuit breaker period, many smaller F&B stores kickstarted their digital journeys. However, we have also observed that many of them do not have the ready skill sets or resources needed to optimise their visibility on a digital platform," And said. She added that besides rolling out campaigns that drive visibility to merchant-partners, Grab has also begun training programmes that will equip businesses with the right knowledge to optimise their online business.

"We are also looking into areas where we can help small businesses that currently lack the resources to improve their online performance on their own, and GrabFood Bank is one such way. We hope our wide community of users will come alongside us on this journey to help them take big strides in increasing their digital presence," she said. Marketing has reached out to Grab for additional information on its marketing strategies.

In other efforts to support small F&B businesses, Grab Singapore launched GrabFood’s longest-running advertisement at 3,070 seconds earlier in July. Under this initiative, users were encouraged to create seven-second feature videos for the restaurants they loved most. Subsequently, these feature videos were combined into a 50-minute ad and hosted on Grab’s channels to maximise online visibility of its merchant-partners.

The ad is part of the Grab Small Business Booster Programme aimed at helping offline businesses digitalise, and increasing the online visibility of Grab’s merchant-partners. Other initiatives include “Islandwide Delivery” and “Local Heroes”. According to Grab Singapore, these past initiatives have collectively contributed to a 60% increase in the average number of orders for its GrabFood merchant-partners and Grab hopes to help businesses navigate this new normal by drawing on the platform’s technology and reach.

