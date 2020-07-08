GovTech thrusts ahead with Smart Nation plans together with Qlik

Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) has partnered up with business intelligence company Qlik to deepen public sector officers’ expertise and capabilities in the field of data science. Both parties have signed a three-year memorandum of intent and will build capabilities within the public sector in data discovery and visual analytics to meet the demands of a growing digital economy, in line with the country’s Smart Nation initiative.

Under this collaboration, GovTech and Qlik will offer public officers access to a wealth of learning resources, industry best practices and the latest development tools to enhance their skill sets in data literacy and visual analytics, as stated by the press release. Additionally, Qlik will also be a part of the Data Arcade Tournament - GovTech’s annual visual analytics competition, providing a platform for public officers to create innovative, data-driven solutions to solve real-world challenges.

Kok Ping Soon, chief executive of GovTech said GovTech was pleased to have Qlik onboard as one of its partners to raise the capabilities of public officers in the area of data discovery and visual analytics. He added that the collaboration would support GovTech in grooming a digitally-ready workforce and transforming the public service into one that was “data-driven and citizen-centric”. “These skills have never been more crucial to the delivery of public service, as the Government is doing our utmost to help businesses and citizens ride out the global pandemic and accelerate the recovery of the Singapore economy,” Kok added.

Meanwhile, Geoff Thomas, senior vice president, APAC, Qlik said the company empowered organisations and individuals to lead with data, and that its partnership with GovTech helped to ensure government organisations were taking full advantage of data and technology to build a Smart Nation that could encourage digitalisation across industries and bolster economic growth. “We are extremely excited to embark on this journey to create a truly data literate culture across the public sector in Singapore,” Thomas added.

Separately, Gov Tech also partnered up with Carousell last year to launch an online identity verification feature for users in a bid to combat the increasing number of fraud and scams. The new feature enabled the verification of user profiles via MyInfo, allowing users to deal with authenticated accounts.

