GovTech hands social media duties to Reprise

The Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) has appointed performance marketing agency Reprise to manage social media duties, effective immediately. Reprise will lead the strategic social content development for GovTech across its digital platforms. The appointment follows a pitch that concluded last month.

Karen Soo, head of Reprise Singapore, said "Reprise is beyond proud to partner with GovTech, an innovative and transformative brand that focuses on building effective solutions for both citizens and businesses across Singapore”. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to GovTech for additional information on the appointment.

Last year, GovTech appointed Ogilvy and LEWIS for marketing and PR duties, and saw agencies such as Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Omnicom Public Relations, and Ying vying for the account. The appointment is for two years, with an option to extend for another two years. Both agencies were tasked to support GovTech’s work in communicating Singapore’s Digital Government initiatives in overseas markets such as US, Europe, Asia and Australasia.

GovTech had also partnered up with business intelligence company Qlik to deepen public sector officers’ expertise and capabilities in the field of data science. Both parties signed a three-year memorandum, under which GovTech and Qlik will offer public officers access to a wealth of learning resources, industry best practices and the latest development tools to enhance their skillsets in data literacy and visual analytics.

Separately, GovTech unveiled a new logo for its Singpass website and mobile app earlier this year, as part of its new brand identity created by The Secret Little Agency. The rebranding comes as GovTech looks to deliver “an even better Singpass” that offers new features and provides convenient access to a larger range of services.

