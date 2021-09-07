Gojek's international marketing chief Jasper Distel hops over to Nike

Jasper Distel, Gojek's SVP, group head international marketing, has joined Nike as EMEA marketing director consumer direct. Distel (pictured) joined GoJek as the VP, group head of integrated media lab in 2018. He helmed the position for a year where he built a regional digital marketing, media, and sponsorship team, his LinkedIn said.

Distel was then promoted in 2019 to his current role and is currently based out of Singapore. Before Gojek, Distel built up his experience in the ride-hailing and mobility scene as Uber's senior regional media manager for Asia Pacific. During his time there, he led integrated comms and media planning for campaigns under Uber Rides and Uber Eats.

Distel joined Uber from the agency scene where he last helmed the role of regional director of strategy, APAC and MENA at Carat based in Singapore. He spent more than a year with the Singapore team managing the General Motors and PlayStation accounts, his LinkedIn said. Prior to that, he was with Carat in Amsterdam as integrated business and strategy director. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Gojek and Nike for comment.

Previously, Distel told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that it was a unique experience being a marketer in a hyper-growth company. "In hyper-growth companies, we are not in a position to pursue marginal gains; instead, we need to take big leaps forward, which require a different level of risk-taking and boldness in our marketing," he added. Distel also explained that experimentation, failing and learning, is probably what propels us forward the fastest.

To remain relevant in this competitive space, Distel explained that marketers need to stay curious and have a constant need to improve on what it has been doing. "Only a continual desire to learn and do better will keep us relevant," he added.

