Globe's new offerings to regain business momentum

Globe is set to unpack new offerings to strengthen its leadership in the mobile sector and regain business momentum despite mobility restrictions, as it continues to gear up for increased competition. The company is determined to reinvent its products and services while embarking on a sustained network upgrade and expansion.

As the industry pioneer and leader in 5G technology in the Philippines, Globe has recently launched its 5G roaming services in 16 countries across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Currently in partnership with 17 international telecommunications companies, Globe is set to continue its goal to own the widest 5G coverage worldwide with more upcoming launches in Europe and North America. The 5G roaming service is available to Filipinos traveling internationally, as well as subscribers of select foreign telcos visiting the Philippines.

In a virtual interview with Media Partners Asia Executive Director Vivek Couto during the recent APOS media conference, Globe President and CEO Ernest L. Cu said the telco would roll out new offers for its over 80 million subscribers to address changing consumer behaviors that arose from the pandemic.

“Globe is stepping up its efforts so you will start to see more aggressive offers that will give the people basically more value for their money,” Cu said.

Another first of its kind in the market, the new GPlan with GCash offers maximum flexibility for customers by giving them GCash which they can spend for anything they want and need -- whether it’s gadgets, content subscriptions, shopping vouchers, or even home appliances like robot vacuums. Mobile and life essentials are combined in any GPlan type. Aside from generous data allocations, customers receive unlimited all-net calls & texts, free GoWiFi when in transit, unlimited teleconsultation via KonsultaMD & 3 months insurance coverage via GInsure from Singlife with plan offers like GPlan with Device, GPlan Sim-only, and GPlan with GCash.

London-based Fitch Ratings, meanwhile, said the entry of DITO Telecommunity would further intensify competition in the local landscape. Cu noted, however, that the third player has not yet made a dent on the country’s telco industry.

“Certainly at this point, we don't see that (effect) yet given the very wide disparity in coverage between them (DITO) and the two incumbents,” said Cu. DITO only runs on 4G and 5G networks that cater mostly to data services and not voice calls and SMS.

Globe is further pushing its network rollout which includes site upgrades to 4G/LTE, 5G mobile expansion, and rollout of more Fiber-to-the-Home capabilities. The telco continues to deploy its mobile and broadband services regardless of community quarantine status to address the demand for connectivity which is vital especially during these times of crisis.

Globe At Home has been upgrading its subscribers to higher technology for better connectivity experience. Its latest fiber plan called UNLI FIBER UP provides customers with fast and reliable internet for the whole family’s needs, plus health essential and entertainment freebies. Apart from 3 months' worth of FREE GInsure medical coverage for COVID 19 and dengue of up to Php 140,500, Globe At Home customers may also get 3 months access to 24/7 online and hotline doctor consultation through KonsultaMD as well as 3 months entertainment access to streaming services like Viu Premium, HBO Go, and Amazon Prime Video.



The company has earmarked an unprecedented P70 billion capital expenditure program this year as it aims to deliver first-world internet connectivity for the Filipinos. The budget will be used to build and upgrade more sites and install 1 million fiber-to-the-home lines.