Global level changes at Mondelez as marketing chief exits

After 28 years with the firm, Mary Beth West, executive vice president and chief category and marketing officer, will leave the firm. The company does not intend to replace West’s role.

Meanwhile, the company is undergoing an internal restructure globally. It has announced an intention to move to a region category-led operating model worldwide starting in January next year.

It has already implemented the model in Europe and North America, and the next regions to move to this Latin America, Asia Pacific and EEMEA (Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa).

Update: A spokesperson told Marketing that this was a significant step to moving the company to one global category-led operating model.

“This model is based on a regional, category-led approach and focuses on the key categories of: chocolates; gum, candy and powdered beverages; biscuits; and cheese and grocery. The new category-led operating model enables us to drive growth, speed, simplicity, capabilities and cost,” he said.

The company has also appointed its EVP and president North America Mark Clouse to the newly created role of chief growth officer.

Clouse will be accountable for all of the key areas of the company's growth strategy, and will oversee the teams responsible for corporate strategy, global categories, global marketing, global sales, and research, development and quality, said the company in a statement.

"The creation of the chief growth officer role ensures that growth remains at the forefront of our company strategy," said chairman & CEO Irene Rosenfeld. “Mark is the ideal leader for this new position, with proven success across global categories as well as in regional and country operating roles in both emerging and developed markets," she added.