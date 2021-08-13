Geneco powers up comms and social strategy with Muse & Motif as partner

Electricity retailer Geneco has reappointed Muse & Motif to handle corporate communications, social media and issues/crisis management for a year following a closed-door pitch. Three other agencies were vying for the account.

Alex Chan, head of marketing, told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that the agency was reappointed as it has demonstrated strategic ability in its approach to the challenges ahead. "To succeed in today’s competitive energy landscape, we are cognizant that having a partner who has a strong corporate foresight and strategic execution to grow our brand is critical, and Muse & Motif has demonstrated that aspect well. We look forward to a great partnership with Muse & Motif in the coming year," Chan added.

Meanwhile, Muse & Motif's founder and MD, Joscelin Kwek, said its focus for Geneco in this new tenure is to strengthen the strategic and brand relevance, thereby increasing its brand value with sustainability. "At Muse & Motif, we will take a steady view on the performance metrics of the business and apply keenness in seeing how green power marketing will gain momentum in growing Geneco’s brand equity," she added.

The electricity retailer recently partnered bubble tea brand Playmade by Onezo in conjunction with its Power Eco Add-on which was introduced on 9 August. The add-on option was designed in the likes of the sugar level choices concept for bubble tea, allowing for greater flexibility to customers regarding how they want to customise their electricity plans.

Through its partnership with Playmade, Geneco is offering activities and prizes to encourage Singaporeans to kick start their green journey through small and simple acts such as bringing their own tumbler when purchasing drinks from Playmade. A digital game was also launched, enabling winners to redeem free drinks and discounts from Playmade, as well as exclusively designed Geneco x Playmade tumblers.