FWD Insurance is now available on Lazada Philippines

Fast-growing insurer FWD Life Insurance Corporation (FWD Insurance) has announced the launch of its own FWD Flagship Store in Lazada, Southeast Asia’s leading e-commerce platform.

Through the FWD Flagship Store, the insurer will be making their KanDüü plans accessible so more customers can shop digitally for insurance plans anytime. KanDüü is an insurance product suite covering policyholders so they “can do” what they want freely, and with no hesitation.



“In light of the evolving COVID-19 situation where everyone is highly encouraged to stay at home, we at FWD want to make our KanDüü insurance plans easily accessible to more Filipinos. Offering these plans on Lazada supports our goal of bringing financial protection to customers, at their utmost convenience,” FWD Insurance president and Chief Executive Officer Li Hao Zhuang said.

“When customers shop online at the comfort of their homes, we also hope to make them feel more secure amidst these uncertain times. That’s why we are offering these affordable plans with superior coverage, and exciting rewards as well—all in support of FWD’s vision of changing the way people feel about insurance,” Li Hao added.



KanDüü is available for customers between the ages of 18 and 50 years old and comes in three variants: KanMend, KanLive, and KanGuard.

For an affordable price, KanDüü offers life, critical illness, or accident and terrorism insurance coverage complete with rewards. Each product also has its own distinct features that fit people’s unique lifestyles and varying needs.

KanMend is a life insurance policy that provides a critical illness benefit in case the insured is diagnosed with any of the 42 covered critical illnesses. KanMend policyholders are also able to claim a reward, which is six months of access to KonsultaMD, a health hotline service providing 24/7 unlimited telemedicine access to licensed Filipino doctors providing medical advice, anytime, anywhere.

On the other hand, KanLive is a life insurance policy that provides a death benefit to beneficiaries in case of the policyholder’s death. This policy has a reward of one year of unlimited medical consultation, courtesy of Aventus Medical Inc., a healthcare service provider with 12 branches located in Metro Manila, Cebu, Laguna, and Pampanga.

Lastly, KanGuard protects customers in case of accidental death or terrorist attack anywhere in the world. KanGuard provides a cash benefit as financial support for the beneficiaries in case of the policyholder’s death or total and permanent disability. The plan comes with a one-year subscription to Assist America Global Emergency Services, a provider of emergency medical services for travelers worldwide.