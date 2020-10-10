Free Bee connects OFWs with new online series

Award-winning mobile application Free Bee, which is powered by technology services provider PLDT Global Corporation, is launching an online video series for overseas Filipinos to help them stay informed, entertained, and healthy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Entitled Rated Global Pinoy, this hour-long lifestyle online talk show will feature topics that are close to the hearts of Filipinos around the world.

“This online campaign is meant to make our kababayans feel that they are not alone. We are going beyond connectivity to creating a venue where we can help Filipinos worldwide find ways to support their emotional needs while they are in a long-distance setup,” said Albert V. Villa-Real, chief commercial officer at PLDT Global.

“Through these video series, we hope to deliver meaningful content that hopefully will make our OFWs feel closer to home,” he added.

Free Bee also aims to strengthen the connection of OFWs with their loved ones back home by enabling longer, ad-free calls in key migrant destinations such as the United States, Canada, India, South Korea, among others, at affordable rates.

This premium, reliable, and affordable call plans are tailored to suit the needs of Filipinos with families living or working abroad and help them maintain strong family ties.

Launched in 2017, Free Bee has also partnered with other companies and organizations all over the world to provide services such as Smart, TNT, and Sun load top-ups, online bills payment, application for insurance and loan products, and lifestyle guides for Filipinos overseas.