Former Unilever SG MD and marketing lead Susanne Arfelt Rajamand joins Fonterra

Veteran marketer and former managing director of Unilever Singapore, Susanne Arfelt Rajamand has taken on the role of GM of Fonterra.

Rajamand left the role of MD of Unilever three years ago, where she was responsible for the P&L for the operations in Singapore, setting the strategy for the business and leading sales, marketing and supporting functions towards top and bottom line improvements. During her time at Unilever, she was also head of marketing, for the Singapore business and also held roles such as global brand manager and regional marketing manager of Asia.

Following her stint at Unilever, according to her LinkedIn, Rajamand joined as VP of APAC for McCormick & Company.

Arfelt, in her former marketing roles, has always described herself as believing in long-term agency relations. In a previous interview with Marketing, she said: "Agency relationships take a long time to build and I believe the greatest work comes out once the chant and agency have tried a couple of campaigns, teamed how they can optimise and continuously improve through honest conversations."

When asked then what makes an agency stand out, she said: "Firstly, try to understand my business and by to understand my business problem rather than coming in with a tailor-cut pitch which in most cases they do. Secondly, they should come in with a clear point of view on how they can be different. What I find is most agendas just tell you what they have done," she says.

"And be honest there is a tendency of over promising on pitches and it just does not bring anything good because in the end, if you're in it for a long run and if you've been a little too optimistic, it is going to tum out negatively."

Join us on a three-week journey at Digital Marketing Asia 2020 as we delve into the realm of digital transformation, data and analytics, and mobile and eCommerce from 10 to 26 November. Sign up for early bird tickets here!