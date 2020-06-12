Former Pizza Hut marketer Joyce Tan joins UNIQLO Singapore

Pizza Hut’s Joyce Tan has joined UNIQLO Singapore as its new marketing director. Tan (pictured) will be in charge of the overall management and leadership of the marketing and communications department. She aims to leverage on her experience in the retail and FMCG industry to take the brand to greater heights.

Tan told Marketing that she is excited and privileged to join UNIQLO. "Starting a new role during circuit breaker will be a highlight (and hopefully one and only) in my career. It's no easy feat to hit the ground running remotely before relationships are formed. Thankfully, the UNIQLO culture is one of accountability and team spirit. This has certainly helped with my onboarding," Tan added.

Tan last helmed the role of senior director, marketing and food innovation at Pizza Hut, and joined Yum! Brands in 2017. She was Pizza Hut’s marketing lead for North Asia franchisee relationships, and took on the lead marketing role with Pizza Hut Singapore a year later. In her two years with Pizza Hut Singapore, Tan was involved in the pizza giveaway and “cheesy” commercial campaign last year. Pizza Hut Singapore busked in the National Day celebrations and gave away 3,186 pizzas to combat “back-to-work” blues. Shortly before that, its humour injected “hard to resist, simple to enjoy” campaign was around the difficulties of pronouncing types of cheese. This ranges from gouda to parmesan, which is often mispronounced as “gowda” and “pramesan”.

Prior to her role with Pizza Hut, Tan held the roles of head of brand and APAC senior marketing manager at The Body Shop, where she spent four years and six months. She also had brief one year stints at Kraft Foods and Kimberly-Clark. Before that, Tan was the senior marketing manager at Levi's APAC for four years. She was also the APAC senior innovation manager at Diageo, and a brand manager at Coca Cola Singapore in her early days.

