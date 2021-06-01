Former Lenovo and StarHub marketer Howie Lau moves from IMDA to NCS Group

Infocomm Media Development Authority's (IMDA) assistant chief executive of media and tech innovation, Howie Lau, has joined NCS Group as its managing director of corporate development and partnerships. Lau will lead NCS’ efforts in M&A to accelerate its expansion in Singapore, Australia and China. In his new role, Lau will also review and develop strategic partnerships for NCS in the digital ecosystem in Asia Pacific.

He will also be leading the marketing and communications function, and drive sustainability efforts to support NCS’ purpose across Asia Pacific.

During his assistant chief executive role at IMDA, Lau oversaw the development of technology, telecommunications, and media business in Singapore. Prior to that, Lau helmed the role of chief industry development officer in IMDA from September 2018 to April 2020. During that time Lau was involved in the various initiatives launched by IMDA, namely, IMDA's move to set aside S$20 million to boost funding in media projects and to allocate more support for collaborations between local and international media firm in 2019.

With over 25 years of experience, Lau was also the CMO and head of consumer business in StarHub. As CMO, Lau was responsible for charting StarHub’s brand and marketing strategies across all marketing functions and ensuring overall marketing synergy and brand consistency. In addition, he oversaw StarHub’s Mobility, Pay TV and Broadband businesses as well as content management.

Prior to his time at StarHub, Lau was the vice president, corporate development of Lenovo’s worldwide finance organisation, where he oversaw Lenovo’s end-to-end post merger management and related merger and acquisition matters. Lau was also the president of infocomm and digital media professional society, The Singapore Computer Society (SCS).

Along with Lau, NCS Group is also welcoming managing director of technology group at GIC, Sam Liew and previous senior managing director at Accenture, Sami Luukkonen on board its team.

Liew will join on 1 July 2021 as managing director, government strategic business group to lead this group of practices which serves the Singapore Public Service, Defence and Homeland Security agencies, and government clients across Asia Pacific. He will focus on the key challenge of helping government agencies digitalise the core of public services to enable holistic public service transformation. Meanwhile, prior to GIC, Liew was managing director for Accenture’s ASEAN technology business and was part of Accenture’s global CEO circle strategy and leadership team. He was also a member of Accenture’s global technology leadership council.

Luukkonen will join on 1 July 2021 as managing director, telco strategic business group, that practices focused on scaling NCS’ business in the Telco sector. Leveraging NCS’ strengths and domain experience as the technology service provider for the Singtel Group, he will focus on helping telcos digitalise their operations, and go to market competitively and innovatively. He will co-create at-scale, telco-centric solutions and offerings with telco clients across Asia Pacific.

