Forging brand synergies with passionate communities

Passion is a defining part of life, as it is of business.

The best example of this is the rapidly growing esports community which today is a billion-dollar industry1. It is a visionary industry and its prime drive is passion.

Passionate communities have a distinctive lifestyle. They have adapted their daily routines to include their passion. For example, an esports fan will play a game or read forums on what’s happening in their community. This group truly invests energy to foster strong social circles, and they are highly engaged and willing to invest.

As reported by Nielsen, there was an increase of 93% in commercial deals from 2014 to 2019. Clearly, brands have recognised the massive opportunities in this thriving industry. However, marketing in this field has its challenges due to the modernity of the segment, and the fact that it is the first sport born on an online-to-offline model. For example, esports consumers are digitally native, and they know their way around traditional advertisements with advert blocking software. It is a tight-knit community that is much more sensitive about authenticity, hence, making it hard for brands to infiltrate through traditional marketing. So, what should brands do?

1. Drop the traditional marketing mindset If a company wants to be part of this surging market, it should not rely on typical marketing tactics that worked for traditional sports, but rather understand the desire for brand authenticity of the target audience and create long-term marketing strategies to comply with this criterion.