foodpanda unveils exclusive Anson Lo merchandise with McCafe

This summer foodpanda Hong Kong is partnering up with McCafé to release an exclusive sweet and refreshing drink - a delicious strawberry slushy with bursting yogurt boba.

Following the momentum surrounding boy band Mirror, local ‘Pink Prince’ Anson Lo is fronting the campaign where he asks fans and public to try this perfect summer companion. The campaign enables consumers a chance to receive limited-edition coasters featuring himself and uplifting motivational words, should consumers order from the foodpanda platform.

A corresponding campaign video is also released showing Lo creating the ‘Pink Prince’ drink from scratch, and designing the well sought for coasters.

The campaign featuring Lo and the exclusive drink can also be spotted on an OOH billboard in Tsim Sha Tsui.

In May this year, foodpanda Hong Kong rolled out a campaign that raises a common topic among Hongkongers: Earning a living.



The campaign, in collaboration with Curious Few and Carat Media Services Hong Kong, features actor and comedian Dayo Wong in a 100-second video, who delivers a simple yet important message: There is something more than just putting food on the table in our lives.

Wong also asks several questions in the video, such as whether we really have no choices in our lives, or we just consider earning a living to be a priority. After asking the questions, Wong further elaborates that foodpanda Hong Kong has evolved from delivering just food to becoming a one-stop platform that delivers everything customers need in their daily lives.

Related articles: