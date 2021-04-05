foodpanda serves up colourful brand refresh and new visuals

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates in the marketing and advertising scene.

Food delivery platform foodpanda has unveiled what it calls “a colourful brand refresh” across all its visual designs as it looks to present consumers with a friendlier user interface for its mobile and web applications. The brand refresh will be rolling out progressively in more than 400 cities across 12 markets from April 2021. The brand refresh comes at a time when foodpanda continues to expand its business verticals beyond food delivery, into quick commerce (q-commerce), including grocery delivery via pandamart cloud stores, and through partnerships with leading shops and convenience stores.

Idan Haim, vice president of growth and marketing, foodpanda said its refreshed identity reconsiders “all customer touchpoints with the brand”, connecting the technology behind the app and website with users’ everyday experiences. The new colour scheme will be splashed across all touchpoints from rider bags and jackets to packaging, marketing campaigns and the app itself. “This will build a solid foundation for our new business ventures, with a revitalized look and feel,” Haim said.

The platform added that foodpanda’s enhanced colour palette, as well as the increased prominence of its signature panda logo, caters to an expanding number of new business services. The new homescreen on the foodpanda app, dubbed the “bento”, allows users to seamlessly choose the foodpanda service they need – food delivery, self pick-up, shops or pandamart – while making it easier to explore top restaurants and promotions available in their location. The same visual approach applies to foodpanda’s marketing initiatives both online and offline. For instance with rider and partner-related branding, foodpanda retains its instantly identifiable “fun pink”, but expands its palette to include more complementary colours.

Reinald Chee, head of Creative at foodpanda, said: “Pink is king. We keep the fun pink that is instantly recognisable to millions of people across Asia. At the same time, we highlight different aspects of our brand personality, to show that foodpanda is also friendly, caring, smart, and that little bit rebellious – not afraid to change the status quo or take risks. Our aim has been to create a design language that’s as seamless as our transaction process. At the end of the day, brand identity is all about making a more enjoyable experience for everyone.”

As the iconic symbol of foodpanda, the smiling panda mascot that people know and love remains prominent, but now comes in many more new designs, from panda stickers to patterns and shapes within designs. Chee explained: “We analysed every touchpoint with our service, from the app to the rider box. Using thorough insights about the user journey, we envisioned a design direction that could bridge the gap between our tech and the real-life experience of millions of customers.”

foodpanda’s brand refresh will be progressively introduced across all online and offline platforms from April 2021. The refresh has started in Singapore, Bangladesh and Cambodia, and will be launching in Hong Kong, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Pakistan, the Philippines, Taiwan and Thailand in the coming weeks.

This is not the first time foodpanda has refreshed its look have first pivoted from orange to pink in 2017. The refresh came after its acquisition by tech giant Delivery Hero in December 2016, but the iconic panda remained at the forefront of its logo, albeit more "modern" version. During the 2017 rebrand, foodpanda shared that pink was chosen as it was a strong differentiator for the brand to stand out in markets in which orange is used extensively.