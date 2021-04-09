foodpanda raises awareness for COVID-19 vaccination through Asia-wide campaign

In the lead up to World Health Organisation’s world immunisation week from 24 to 30 April 2021, foodpanda Asia has launched a COVID-19 vaccination awareness campaign, leveraging on its network of riders, merchants and customers across nine markets, with an aim to reach out to more than 10 million people across Asia. This series of content, largely in infographic style, will be shared through its digital and social media channels, providing useful information and resources on local vaccination programmes, tips on identifying vaccination misinformation and reminders on COVID-19 safeguards. Foodpanda is also supporting local vaccination programmes in Singapore, Cambodia and the Philippines.

Jakob Angele, CEO of foodpanda said, “Leveraging existing channels with our network of riders, merchants, employees and customers, we can raise greater awareness around fighting misinformation and share information around local vaccination programmes, so that our entire delivery ecosystem can be informed and mobilised. We will continuously explore ways to play a part in the fight against COVID-19.”

In Singapore, foodpanda is working with the Ministry of Health to ensure that its rider partners are vaccinated, while exploring collaborations with local authorities on initiatives to help raise public awareness about vaccines.

In the Philippines, foodpanda will sign a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Health in April 2021 to combat vaccine misinformation by creating correct information materials targeted for riders, consumers and partner vendors. foodpanda Philippines is also supporting the IngatAngat vaccine information awareness campaign by the local T3 Task Force comprising government and private sector members to encourage vaccinations.

Throughout the month of April, foodpanda Cambodia will also donate food and drinks to four major hospitals and vaccination centres. foodpanda Cambodia is also working with local authorities to get employees and delivery riders vaccinated.

The move comes shortly after the brand unveiled what it calls “a colourful brand refresh” across all its visual designs as it looks to present consumers with a friendlier user interface for its mobile and web applications. The brand refresh will be rolling out progressively in more than 400 cities across 12 markets from April 2021.

The initiatives comes at a time when foodpanda continues to expand its business verticals beyond food delivery, into quick commerce (q-commerce), including grocery delivery via pandamart cloud stores, and through partnerships with leading shops and convenience stores. Idan Haim, vice president of growth and marketing, foodpanda said its refreshed identity reconsiders “all customer touchpoints with the brand”, connecting the technology behind the app and website with users’ everyday experiences. The new colour scheme will be splashed across all touchpoints from rider bags and jackets to packaging, marketing campaigns and the app itself.