F&N takes over SMRT Media spaces at City Hall station

Beverage company F&N has launched a new drink, OISHI Green Tea and is running an ad campaign to promote the product.

As part of its marketing efforts for the launch, F&N had a full buy out at SMRT Media City Hall platform. To encourage consumers to try its new drink brewed from 100% organic green tea leaves, F&N wrapped the entire platform wit visuals of the product to create an immersive experience for consumers.

The campaign also runs on platforms such as six-sheet posters at bus shelters and bus wraps. The creative agency behind the campaign is JWT while PHD handled the media buying.

The campaign runs from 16 April 2015 until 13 May 2015.

