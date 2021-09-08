'Find the kaya to your toast,' says Bumble in localised SG campaign

Bumble wants to celebrate the excitement and anticipation that comes with both virtual and in-person dating by launching localised OOH ads across key transit locations in Singapore, including sites such as Clarke Quay and Outram Park. The ads feature unique, localised copy such as "Find the kaya to your toast on Bumble", "You, me, and BBT", and "Find someone you'd travel the East-West Line for". This OOH activation is part of its Southeast Asia brand campaign titled "Make the First Move" which also features a film done together with MullenLowe Singapore.

Bumble's APAC director Lucille McCart told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that the campaign comes at a key time for the Singapore market, as vaccination rates hit 80% and IRL activities are back on the horizon. "Our research shows that 90% of the Bumble community in Singapore is open to dating in real life or going on socially distanced dates - only 10% have the desire to date virtually only," she added. The brand did not comment on queries concerning the campaign's monetary value.

Meanwhile, the launch film shows how taking charge in dating can be exciting, empowering and fun for women. The film also encompasses Bumble's mission to challenge traditional gender norms by encouraging women to make the first move. Leading by example, the production of the campaign was women-led and was shot with a crew, that saw over 70% of women representation. The launch film will run across Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and local OTT platforms throughout September.

McCart explained that Bumbled believes that equitable relationships are key to a happy and healthy life. "While putting yourself out there to make the first move can be taking yourself out of your comfort zone, it can also lead to feeling more empowered, more confident and making meaningful connections that can lead to lasting relationships," she added. The brand is currently working with Ruder Finn for PR duties in Singapore. To spice up the dating experience, Bumble also announced plans earlier this year to create a new cafe and restaurant in New York City named Bumble Brew. Done in collaboration with Delicious Hospitality Group, Bumble Brew builds on the Bumble Hive pop-up spaces the dating app has been hosting since 2017 in New York City, London, Austin and Los Angeles, among others.

Separately, Singapore Tourism Board partnered with Bumble last January to launch the Bumble's "Bizz" unit in Singapore. Bumble Bizz is one of the three modes in the Bumble app designed for, along with Bumble Dating and Bumble BFF. Bumble Bizz sways towards the likes of LinkedIn, where individuals can potentially find a business partner. In addition to this launch, both STB and Bumble will also commence the Global Connector Bee programme in Singapore.

Bumble also appointed Ruder Finn Asia to manage PR duties in Singapore earlier this year. Under the appointment, Ruder Finn Asia will help Bumble share its experience in the areas of dating in Singapore and the Asia Pacific region, as well as online dating and online dating apps.

