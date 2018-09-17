Sitecore Webinar

Fallen influencer Daryl Aiden Yow returns to Instagram

Influencer-photographer Daryl Aiden Yow (pictured) has made a comeback on Instagram, determined to start afresh. In his first post since the saga in June this year, Yow uploaded a picture of him burning a bunch of polaroids featuring the images he had previously stolen.

The caption of his Instagram post read "Mistakes come with a lesson. And with a lesson, comes change." Singaporean musicians Narelle Kheng and Sandra Tang have expressed their support for Yow's return by commenting on the post with a flower and sunshine emoji respectively. Meanwhile, influencer Naomi Neo also welcomed his return by commenting "This is beautiful! Keep fighting."

Excited fans have also welcomed him back, with some praising him for being brave and bouncing back after the backlash, while others were excited to see more of his work.

" data-instgrm-version="12">

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Mistakes come with a lesson. And with a lesson, comes change.

A post shared by Daryl Aiden Yow (@darylaiden) on

Yow was thrown into the spotlight this June after being called out for editing the work of other photographers and passing them off as his own. Netizens also criticised him for super-imposing himself in several images, including stock images.

Following that, Yow apologised for falling short of what was expected of him, having marketed himself as a photographer. He also admitted that it was wrong for him to have used false captions that “misled [his] followers and those who viewed [his] images”. Yow then proceeded to delete all photographs on his Instagram page.

 

Most Recent

Content360 Week_May
MARKETING Conferences
Loyalty & Engagement Awards Singapore
MARKETING Virtual Masterclasses
MARKETING Awards

Singapore Upcoming Events

08 Jun, 2020

22 Jul, 2020

09 Sep, 2020

16 Sep, 2020

24 Sep, 2020

08 Oct, 2020

Adspex-house-ad