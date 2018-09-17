Fallen influencer Daryl Aiden Yow returns to Instagram

Influencer-photographer Daryl Aiden Yow (pictured) has made a comeback on Instagram, determined to start afresh. In his first post since the saga in June this year, Yow uploaded a picture of him burning a bunch of polaroids featuring the images he had previously stolen.

The caption of his Instagram post read "Mistakes come with a lesson. And with a lesson, comes change." Singaporean musicians Narelle Kheng and Sandra Tang have expressed their support for Yow's return by commenting on the post with a flower and sunshine emoji respectively. Meanwhile, influencer Naomi Neo also welcomed his return by commenting "This is beautiful! Keep fighting."

Excited fans have also welcomed him back, with some praising him for being brave and bouncing back after the backlash, while others were excited to see more of his work.