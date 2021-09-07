Everise to employ 400 employees in SG by 2022 with new innovation centre

Digital CX company Everise plans to employ 100 Singaporeans by the end of 2021 alongside the launch of its CX Innovation Centre in the country. By 2022, the company plans to have 400 employees in Singapore, which is a greenfield project for the company. Slated to be completed by the fourth quarter of this year, the Digital CX Innovation Center will service high-growth companies in the Southeast Asian region, as well as US-based clients that wish to economically scale omnichannel customer experiences in Asia.

Everise has already recruited 300 native Asian language speakers in Kuala Lumpur and Japan to support its multinational technology clients, and this will grow to 600 by the end of the year. In total, it will have 700 employees in Asia Pacific by year end. According to the company, it has experienced strong revenue compound annual growth rate of 33% over the last three years and will employ 15,000 people globally in seven countries by the end of 2021. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Everise on the number of marketing-related roles it intends to employ.

Everise founder and CEO, Sudhir Agrawal (pictured), said that the company has seen the opportunity to expand its services in Asia over the past three years. “Companies that are rapidly growing and new market entrants have demand to deliver innovative, multilingual brand experiences,” he added.

Separately, Everise has also said in a media statement last month that it plans to grow its pool of permanent customer service employees in the Philippines, who will either work from home, or within a call centre. Currently, Everise employs about 3,000 customer service employees in the Philippines. The company's plans come after growing demand from existing clients for additional services, which include managing digital customer support channels.

