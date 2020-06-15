Eugenio Demata, Grey Manila’s Chief Creative Officer, passed away at the age of 51

Eugenio Umali Demata, the Chief Creative Officer of Grey Manila, passed away on June 9 at the age of 51. He died from complications resulting from a stroke he suffered the previous Sunday.

“It’s a sad day for us all here at Grey,” said John Lucas, CEO of Grey Manila. “We lost a dear brother, a wonderful mentor, and a talented creative today. Eugene will be greatly missed by all those that knew him, Please remember him in your thoughts and prayers.”

Born on January 8th, 1969, Demata received his degree in Fine Arts from the University of the Philippines. From the get-go, he showed great flair and passion for conceptualizing and bringing ideas to life. He won awards at major local and international advertising festivals that included Cannes, Clio, NYF, LIA, D&AD, One Show, WEBBY, The Andy, Spikes, ADFEST, Philippine Ad Congress and KIDLAT, to name a few, placing him amongst one of Asia’s and Philippines’ most successful creatives.

Demata was the first creative to win the Philippine’s a Cannes Grand Prix Lion and the first D&AD Yellow Pencil for the ‘Smart TXTBKS’ campaign, as well as the first Cannes Media Lion for the Gabriela ‘Duct Tape’ campaign.



In 2011, Demata was inducted into the Creative Guild of the Philippines Hall of Fame for his outstanding contribution and creative achievements in the advertising industry. In 2014, he was ranked the #1 Executive Creative Director by the Big Won creative rankings.

Demata is survived by his father Justino, mother Marta, and siblings Elenita and Gloria.