Entropia’s digital head Smith Bhatt moves to Wavemaker SG

WPP owned agency Wavemaker has appointed Smith Bhatt as its regional digital director in Singapore. The appointment comes after Bhatt left his position as head of performance and digital at marketing agency Entropia Global after over a year, as stated on his LinkedIn. Prior to Entropia, Bhatt was based in India as business group head at Wavemaker for three years, and associate digital director for over a year. At Wavemaker, he handled digital client lead for accounts, with clients including Mercedes, Eureka Forbes, NMIMS.

Meanwhile at Entropia, Bhatt’s jobscope revolved around driving performance growth for the company, expanding business through new pitches, and upscaling existing businesses. He also managed a team of 15, consisting of digital media planners as well as performance and programmatic experts. Entropia’s client based included Friesland Campina, Tngd ewallet, OCBC bank, FWD Takaful, Taylor's University and Watsons. Entropia's spokesperson told A+M that there are no plans to replace Bhatt for now as it is in the process of recasting the team. The team will continue reporting to partner Sourabh Agrawal.

Separately, in April this year, Entropia Sentient, Entropia's data marketing arm, appointed Vamsi Vanka to lead its tech consulting division and articulate the digital transformation needs of Entropia’s clients. Vanka joined Entropia from Infosys where he mainly focused on the SEA and India markets as a digital strategist. His previous roles involved performance marketing, UX/UI and digital campaigns, where he served as chief media officer at Razorfish India, Tribal DDB and Starcom IP. Additionally, Entropia Sentient also appointed Kelferd Hor as its engagement director, eCommerce, to boost the agency's competence in eCommerce.

