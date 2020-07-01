eGENTIC APAC looks to grow in SG and MY, appoints new country head

Consumer leads generation company eGENTIC Asia Pacific has appointed Benedikt Becker as its country manager for operations in Singapore and Malaysia. Based in Singapore, Becker will be managing the country teams and helping to drive the growth of the company by exploring new potentials and partnerships in his new role.

eGENTIC Asia Pacific was founded in 2001 in Germany and since then, has expanded into over 20 countries around the world focusing on Europe, Asia Pacific and South America. The company helps consumer-facing businesses in the sectors of insurance, finance, education, health and beauty, charities, energy, telecommunications and broadband, travel, home services, lottery, eCommerce and publishing houses to generate scalable business growth via online marketing channels, as stated on its official website.

Prior to eGENTIC, Becker was head of sales of Internet marketing service Audience Serv, a global direct marketing agency. Based in Hanoi, he was responsible for the APAC expansion as well as growing global relationships with key accounts and strategic partnerships. With marketing and sales experience of more than five years and guest speaking opportunities in Europe and Asia, he has built a strong global network according to the press statement by eGENTIC. Additionally, based on his LinkedIn profile, Becker took on a regional sales manager role at Rockland radio, based in Germany for almost three years before joining Audience Serv.

Chee Ser Chen, managing director of eGENTIC Asia Pacific said the company was pleased to welcome Becker to the organisation, where APAC was a fast-growing market for performance leads. “We are confident Becker will bring excitement to eGENTIC business in Singapore and Malaysia,” Chen added.

Meanhwile Becker said he was delighted to be working in the new role for eGENTIC in one of its key markets. “I love the intensity and the everchanging landscape of the lead generation space and therefore I am absolutely thrilled to join the global leader working from their APAC HQ in Singapore,” Becker added.

Share your thoughts with us journos in the newsroom and be part of our Instagram community to catch the behind the scenes action, industry updates and creative inspiration!