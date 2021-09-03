PR Asia 2021

Edelweiss uncaps global TVC to have consumers 'Feel the Alps'

Edelweiss has uncapped a new global TV campaign for the brand as it expands into new Asia Pacific markets including Singapore, China, and Malaysia, as well as Russia and Denmark. Done together with FRED & FARID Los Angeles, the new film, Feel the Alps, invites consumers to literally feel the alps. "No artifice or distracting music," FRED & FARID said.

The whole experience was real, shot in the Alps in Europe, getting the real emotions of the actors truly connecting with nature - the air, the winds, the smells, the cold, the serenity, the fresh water, the essence of the trees. "Despite the complexity of shooting in winter on location at an altitude of 2000m, during a global pandemic, we really wanted to depict the true experience of the Alps: a raw experience of a simple product truth: with edelweiss you literally feel the freshness of the Alps in every sip," the agency explained.

Feel the Alps will air across TV and digital in Korea and Russia and will premier in other markets later this year. Edits include 15, 25 and 60-second versions. Malgorzata Lubelska, senior director, global international brands at HEINEKEN, said Feel the Alps takes viewers on a cinematographic, sensory journey through the Alpine landscape. 

edelweiss feel the alps

"Inspired by this setting, Edelweiss offers a smooth and easy-to-drink beer with a golden cloudiness and a subtle, fruity aftertaste, providing an invitation to pause and enjoy the playful moments of life," she added. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Edelweiss for additional information about the campaign.

Edelweiss is touted as one of the world's first-ever wheat beers, born in the heights of the Austrian Alps. When it launched in Singapore in June, Edelweiss said the new offering will bring "a whole new cool Alpine taste experience" to local beer drinkers seeking variety and quality wheat beer. 

Join our Digital Marketing Asia conference happening from 9 November 2021 - 25 November 2021 to learn about the upcoming trends and technologies in the world of digital. Check out the agenda here. 

Most Recent

InMobi Whitepaper "State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in Southeast Asia"
Digital Marketing Asia 2021
Marketing Excellence Awards 2021 Singapore

Singapore Upcoming Events

16 Sep, 2021

29 Sep, 2021

15 Oct, 2021

08 Nov, 2021

15 Nov, 2021

01 Dec, 2021

17 Dec, 2021

MARKETING Awards
MARKETING Virtual Masterclasses