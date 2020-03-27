Domino's SG pushes #TogetherApart rally on digital as it builds up delivery team

Domino's Pizza has launched its "#TogetherApart" campaign, in aims to support the fight against COVID-19. Done in collaboration with Havas Singapore, the campaign sees the company implementing zero contact delivery and takeaway services. This is to enable social distancing between its staff and customers, and give customers peace of mind when using Domino's Pizza food delivery services.

In a statement to Marketing, a spokesperson from Domino's Pizza said the campaign will run indefinitely, and the company will be raising awareness of the campaign via social media and digital media. This includes creating a series of social media posts to keep customers updated on the precautionary measures the company is taking, as well as amplifying its messages online via paid digital and social media. The spokesperson added that its campaign's tagline #TogetherApart aims to remind the public that they are all in this fight against COVID-19 together, and it just takes good hygiene, social distancing and being physically apart to make a difference.

When asked if Domino's Pizza is looking to reduce its number of staff during this period, the spokesperson said the company will not do so, and is instead looking to hire more part-timers as its delivery team is currently lacking in manpower due to the recent travel restrictions imposed.

According to a press release, all delivery orders moving forward will be made contactless, from the point of order-taking up until when the food is delivered, and only cashless payments will be accepted online for delivery orders. Upon delivery, the staff will place customers' orders on a separate barrier and maintain a safe distance until the customers collect the food. After collection, the staff will then collect the barrier and return to the store to have both the bag and the barrier sanitised. It is added that all barriers and bags will be sanitised after every delivery. Similarly for the zero contact takeaway services, the staff at Domino's Pizza will call out the customer's name and leave the order on the counter for collection, reducing any amount of close contact.

Michael Chick, senior vice president, operations, Domino’s Singapore said while the company encourages social distancing and practising good hygiene, it also recognises that food services are important as more people choose to stay in to minimise unnecessary contact with others. "Our operational model has certainly given us an advantage in this situation as every aspect of our restaurant operations is managed internally – from the procurement of ingredients, to staffing of our restaurant crew and delivery experts. We have been able to quickly implement and train the team on how to execute the zero contact services," Chick added.

Domino's Pizza is not the first company to adopt contactless delivery services during this COVID-19 period. Last month, Mcdonald's Singapore introduced contactless delivery service which entails McDelivery riders hanging delivery orders on doors or gates when customers arrive, and standing at a distance while the order is retrieved. The contactless delivery option, however, will have to be requested through the "remarks" section before customers check out their McDelivery purchase. In addition, McDonald's also said both in-store staff and McDelivery riders will don "I'M COOL" stickers to certify that they are fit for work.

Meanwhile last week, KFC Malaysia launched a contactless delivery option on its web and mobile app, allowing both riders and consumers to keep a safe distance from one another. According to its CMO, Angelina Villanueva, the contactless delivery option also has a self-collection option for consumers who order online. Villanueva said then that since the announcement of the Movement Control Order - which saw Malaysians in a nation-wide lockdown - KFC's delivery service has picked up. Besides KFC, Pizza Hut, Grab and foodpanda have also implemented contactless deliveries in Malaysia. For Grab in particular, contactless deliveries include food and items purchased from GrabMart.

