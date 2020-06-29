Direct mail case study: Packing a punch

Keeping with its yearly tradition of releasing limited edition red packets during Chinese New Year since 2012, Bank of China rolled out a set of unique red packets to usher in the Year of the Boar this year. This was to surprise consumers and partners; encourage consumers to open a time deposit with Bank of China during the festive period; and increase the number of likes on its Facebook page.

To obtain this year’s limited edition red packets, which featured the 12 Chinese zodiac animals, consumers were required to “like” the bank’s Facebook page and open a time deposit with minimum fresh funds of SG$80,000.

The direct mail targeted existing and potential Bank of China customers, as well as strategic partners and vendors. In addition to the zodiac animals, the box of red packets also included a sheet of stickers featuring additional icons to further customise or label each red packet. Bank of China also inserted its SmartSaver mascot – the panda – onto the sticker sheet to create product brand awareness among consumers.

The 12 Chinese zodiac animal red packets were launched last year to an overwhelming response, according to the bank, which was urged by customers and internal stakeholders to relaunch similar red packets. Meanwhile, Bank of China also noted that most consumers preferred some form of customisation and that most recipients of red packets were always delighted to receive one with their zodiac sign.

Bank of China once again received many compliments from strategic partners and clients concerning this year’s limited edition red packets. The red packets were also featured in its print ads and on social media.

Objective

Encourage consumers to open a time deposit with Bank of China.

Target audience

Existing and potential customers as well as strategic partners and vendors.

Results

The bank’s red packets received many compliments from strategic partners and clients.

The writer is Sharon Lim, senior vice-president, marketing, Bank of China.

