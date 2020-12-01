Diageo serves up AR Instagram filter that swaps alcoholic drink with water

Diageo has pushed out an AR Instagram filter named "The Balance Challenge", designed to encourage individuals to swap an alcoholic drink with water and raise money for international charity WaterAid in the process. The challenge showcases the importance of balance, allowing users to balance virtual water vessels on some unusual parts of their bodies by matching a series of on-screen poses.

The challenge seeks to remind consumers about the importance of drinking in moderation over the festive period as part of a balanced lifestyle. Participants are also encouraged to donate the cost of an alcoholic drink to WaterAid. This comes shortly after Diageo launched its 10-year sustainability plan, with one of the goals being to reach more than one billion individuals with messages of moderation from its brands by 2030. According to the brand, "The Balance Challenge" will help deliver against this.

Cristina Diezhandino, Diageo's CMO, said it wants to raise awareness this festive season through some light social media entertainment, and remind consumers of the simple things they can do to enjoy their drink responsibly. "This campaign will also raise funds for WaterAid who we have been passionate supporters of for over a decade, helping to give over 100,000 people access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene," she explained.

Meanwhile, Diageo's president of Greater China and Asia Pacific, Sam Fischer, explained that The Balance Challenge will enable the brand to support the hospitality sector, as it encourages bar owners and bartenders to help people make informed and better choices on alcohol while contributing to a good cause.

Titled "Society 2030: Spirit of Progress", Diageo's 10-year sustainability plan comprises 25 goals across three core areas: promoting positive drinking, championing inclusion and diversity, and pioneering grain-to-glass sustainability.

Besides reaching more than a billion consumers with messages of moderation from its brands, Diageo also aims to change the attitudes of five million drivers towards drink driving, and educate over 10 million people on the dangers of drinking underage through its alcohol education awareness programme “SMASHED”.

The company also pledges to have 45% representation of leaders from ethnically diverse backgrounds by 2030 as well as 50% of all its leaders being women. It also plans to harness 100% renewable energy to achieve net zero carbon emissions across its direct operations, as well as work with suppliers to reduce indirect carbon emissions by 50%.

