DHL Supply Chain's head of internal comms Esther Yeap exits

Esther Yeap, head of internal communications, APAC, DHL Supply Chain, has left the company after more than five years, according to her LinkedIn. In a LinkedIn post, Yeap (pictured) said she left the company as she had a shift in priorities. "My perception of time changed as I watched my babies become toddlers. Time waits for no man, and I didn’t want to look back and wished I had done things differently," she added.

Yeap joined DHL in 2014 as a corporate communications manager, APAC, EEMEA, and took on the role of head of internal communications, APAC, in March 2018. Prior to DHL, Yeap helmed roles at PR agencies such as account manager at The Right Spin and account executive at GolinHarris. She was also previously a consultant for digital marketing and senior marketing executive at clickTRUE, as well as communications executive at World Vision International.

"When I first joined some five and a half years ago, I thought I would stay in DHL forever. It is, after all, a truly great place to work. They walk their talk and I have never been as proud an employee anywhere else as I have been at DHL. While sorry to leave behind great colleagues and disembark from this exciting journey in DHL, I am grateful to have been a part of the Red and Yellow family and will always carry 'Excellence. Simply delivered.' in my heart," Yeap said in her LinkedIn post. Marketing has reached out to Yeap and DHL Supply Chain for a statement.

Earlier this year, DHL appointed Ng Chee-choong as the managing director for DHL Express Hong Kong and Macau. In his new position, Ng is tasked with leading the strategic growth and management of operations for both cities. He succeeds Herbert Vongpusanachai, who has been made the country manager for DHL Express Thailand and head of Indochina.

