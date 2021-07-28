dentsu PH promotes Roki Ferrer to head of data

In keeping with the agency’s commitment to delivering ideas-led, data-driven and tech-enabled work, dentsu Philippines announced the promotion of Roki Ferrer to head of data. Ferrer will report directly to JC Catibog, CEO, dentsu Philippines.

Prior to the promotion, Roki was the agency’s connections strategy and research lead. A marketing and communications expert with over 16 years of brand management, corporate communications, integrated marketing communications, and connections planning experience, Ferrer's solid foundation of business understanding and campaign management was testament in the success of the campaigns he had worked on as a client marketer. These campaigns include work for Coca-Cola, Globe Telecom, and SkinWhite. In the past five years, he has worked on the agency side and widened his perspectives of different planning tools, frameworks, and approaches to deliver custom solutions to solve complex business problems of local and global brands.

Catibog commented: “Knowledge is nothing without experience, and this is true of the role that Roki has played at dentsu and in the industry. He has enabled us to be thought-leaders in the realm of consumer and media by spearheading webinars, media bulletins, and bespoke research consultancies that surfaced new truths brought about by the pandemic. Roki’s marketing acumen and knowledge of the power of data will sharpen consumer understanding of our clients and future-proof the agency to unlock audience identity solutions, solutions that help navigate challenges in the digital world.”

In his new role, Ferrer will expand his strategy and research remit to equip and accelerate the data offering of dentsu Philippines and create business value through data services and products for clients.

In enabling a culture led by data, Ferrer will be in charge of data science, strategy, governance, and evangelisation for the organisation in collaboration with other functions locally and regionally, to bring cutting-edge thinking to dentsu’s businesses.

Commenting on his new role, Ferrer said: “People-based marketing is the way forward, and data will be the spine that bridges brands closer to the ever-evolving consumer beliefs, dispositions, and behaviors. I am looking forward to working with the team to deliver next generation data products as we evolve our proprietary audience panel and planner, and find key technology and media partnerships to build new platforms. It is definitely an exciting time for dentsu.”