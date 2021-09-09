Deliveroo SG and Impossible Foods partner to save Amazon rainforest

Deliveroo Singapore has partnered with Impossible Foods to help diners leave a green footprint, one meal at a time. Both companies have pledged to plant one tree in the Amazon rainforest for every Impossible dish ordered on the platform, from 15 September to 15 October 2021, capped at 2,000 trees. The initiative will see over 200 participating restaurants, including Da Paolo, Three Buns, and PS.Cafe, serving up a wide selection of delicious plant-based options.

While Deliveroo declined to comment on the monetary value of the campaign, its spokesperson said the marketing campaign will run across several channels including paid digital ads, influencer engagement, social media content and Deliveroo in-app placements such as CRM and on-site banners. The initiative also aims to increase orders of Impossible dishes on Deliveroo, grow brand love and top-of-mind awareness for Deliveroo and Impossible Foods, and earn a share of voice in the media.

Sarah Tan, general manager of Deliveroo Singapore, said the company is committed to giving foodies more sustainable choices in the way that they eat and how they eat it. "Impossible dishes on Deliveroo already make it easier for consumers to choose a more sustainable meal, so the partnership with Impossible Foods to plant trees in the Amazon is another irresistible reason to satisfy cravings while contributing to a better planet every day," she added. The tree-planting will be conducted by environmental charity One Tree Planted, which aims to restore the ten-million-year-old network of dense forests that makes up the Amazon.

Deliveroo has previously engaged in sustainable initiatives as well. Last year, Deliveroo partnered with barePack to offer reusable containers to its customers, which now sees over 100 restaurants taking part in this system, according to Deliveroo's spokesperson. In 2019, the delivery platform had partnered with BioPak to offer over 80 compostable packaging options made from plants and produced from recycled paper at a 20% discount to Deliveroo’s restaurant partners islandwide. Other Deliveroo sustainability initiatives include signing the WWF’s Plastic ACTion pledge in 2019, which explicitly commits Deliveroo to plastic packaging reduction and the removal of all unsustainable packaging by 2024.

Impossible Foods is known for making meat and dairy products from plants - with a much smaller environmental footprint than meat from animals. In October last year, Impossible Foods partnered up with nearly 200 grocery stores across Hong Kong and Singapore to grow its presence and penetration in Asia. In Singapore, Impossible Beef rolled out at nearly 100 NTUC FairPrice stores, including FairPrice supermarkets, FairPrice Finest and FairPrice Xtra hypermarkets within a week, and was available for home delivery via Singapore RedMart.

Earlier this year, Impossible Foods announced a 20% cut to its suggested grocery prices in the US, with similar suggested price cuts encouraged to retail stores in Hong Kong, Canada and Singapore for its products. According to Impossible Foods, the company is saw all-time sales records and wanted to "pass the savings to consumers as soon as possible" while also pursuing more competitive pricing with the animal meat industry.

