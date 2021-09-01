Debra Soon joins Aviva Singlife Holdings as marketing and comms chief

Debra Soon has joined Aviva Singlife Holdings as group head of marketing and communications. In this newly created role, she will establish and cement the brand in Singapore and the region. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE understands that she will lead an integrated marketing team and partner the company's product and business leaders to help the company achieve its business targets. Soon reports to group CEO Pearlyn Phau.

Soon told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that Singlife is a homegrown brand and Aviva is a well-established insurance brand, very familiar in the region and to Singaporeans. Her role involves bringing together two different companies, cultures and brands. She said it is an excellent opportunity to work with great teams and to bring a new brand to new heights. Aviva and Singlife merged last year, with the combined entities said to be valued at SG$3.2 billion and the deal marked one of the largest in the insurance sector in Southeast Asia and the largest in Singapore. Phau was appointed to her role in May this year. The company also appointed R/GA Singapore in June as its brand innovation partner to evolve its active purpose and value proposition, as well as to integrate the best of the Aviva Singapore and Singlife brands and develop a new way forward.

Meanwhile, Soon was previously with Tan Chong International as head - group corporate management. She left the role last month after close to three years, during which she oversaw a wide range of functions including HR, IT, customer and dealership experience, events management and training. Her remit spanned 11 countries in the Asian and Southeast Asia region. Before Tan Chong, Soon was at Mediacorp where she helmed several roles including CMO, chief customer officer, and head family (English) and premier, TV operations. She was also Channel NewsAsia's MD for more than five years and spent 24 years in the media industry.

