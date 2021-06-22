Aviva Singlife Holdings picks R/GA Singapore to evolve and innovate brand

Aviva Singlife Holdings has appointed R/GA Singapore as its brand innovation partner to evolve its active purpose and value proposition, as well as to integrate the best of the Aviva Singapore and Singlife brands and develop a new way forward. The appointment comes months after Aviva Singapore and Singlife entered into a SG$3.2 billion merger last September. At present, Aviva Singlife Holdings holds the Singlife and Aviva Singapore legal entities, both of which will combine as Aviva Singlife later this year. Pearlyn Phau was also appointed group CEO and executive director last month. Phau was previously MD of group head consumer products, marketing and ecosystems partnerships, DBS Bank. The new direction for the Aviva Singlife brand is slated to launch in 2021.

Singlife first partnered with R/GA Singapore in 2019 to launch its new brand strategy, look and name - Singlife. The brand was previously known as Singapore Life. Subsequently, the agency worked closely with Singlife’s C-suite to define its value proposition and brand architecture, culminating in the company’s new purpose of “reshaping finance to unlock the potential of money for everyone”. R/GA also created a design system centring around the new logo, abbreviated brand name and tagline. That same year, Singlife also brought on board Crazy Rich Asians star, Henry Goulding, as its brand ambassador.

Aviva Singapore currently insures about 1.5 million customers and manages roughly SG$13.5 billion in assets, according to the press statement. The insurance company also provides employee benefits and healthcare to individuals from the Singapore Armed Forces and Ministry of Home Affairs, and is also a provider for the Public Officers Group Insurance. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to R/GA for additional information.

Theresa Pragasam-Sidhu, head of brand marketing at Singlife, said Aviva Singapore and Singlife are combining the best of tech with sound financial advice to create unique offerings for Singapore and Southeast Asia.

"This requires us to build a homegrown regional brand that brings the best of both the Aviva Singapore and Singlife identities together. With R/GA as a partner once again, we look forward to creating a new proposition that will earn the trust of both current and new customers who choose to walk with us on their financial journey,” she said.

Meanwhile, Aviva Singapore's head of brand and marketing, Yvonne Yeo, said it has been a brand well-embedded in the fabric of the country. "Our new chapter will continue to drive this legacy forward with a brand that is truly purposed for journeying with our customers and bringing them a better quality of life,“ Yeo said.

R/GA Singapore's VP, MD, Dorothy Peng, said: "In order to future-proof and drive long-term growth for businesses, brands need to ensure their active purpose informs everything they say and do. Being able to do that for Singlife when they first rebranded from Singapore Life, to the merger now with Aviva Singapore, is an extremely exciting opportunity that is in perfect alignment with our expertise." Peng was recently promoted from MD to VP, MD and still reports to EVP, managing director, of APAC, Tuomas Peltoniemi.



