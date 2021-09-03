De'Longhi brews up 'Perfetto' partnership with Brad Pitt

Coffee machine brand De'Longhi has partnered with actor Brad Pitt to brew up a campaign titled "Perfetto", which offers a glimpse into the day in the life of Pitt. From getting his coffee beans in the morning to riding around Los Angeles on his motorcycle and stopping for gas, these scenes aim to transport viewers to a "Perfetto" world where the ultimate bean to cup experience is attainable just by pressing a button at the comfort of their own home.

It also aims to bring forth a sense of classic Hollywood lifestyle, coupled with a real sense of authenticity - an essential element of the De’ Longhi message, as a family company whose success and evolution are built based on solid entrepreneurial values. Pitt will be featured on the brand's channels and its ATL campaigns to grow De'Longhi's visibility. The brand declined to reveal the monetary value and duration of the contract.

During a virtual press conference, CMO Fabrizio Campanella said Pitt and the brand have things in common. Pitt is popular worldwide and he appeals to and brings different individuals together just like coffee. Campanella added that Pitt exemplifies authenticity and excellence, and in working with Pitt, the brand discovered "a true professional" who was just like its employees who always strive for perfection.

De'Longhi also worked with renowned director Damien Chazelle for the campaign. Chazelle directed films such as La La Land and Whiplash, and Campanella explained that consumers will recognise the elegance of Chazelle's touch in the new brand commercial. "Every single scene is a unique moment just like coffee," he added. The film also featured the talents of cinematographer Linus Sandgren and composer Justin Hurwitz who were both part of the La La Land team.

The latest campaign will run on TV, print, large format billboards, bus shelters islandwide, as well as digital and social media platforms. M&C Saatchi Milan was responsible for the campaign and local market support was done through Adwright (creative adaptation and media planning), IN.FOM (PR activation), Hakuhodo (media planning), Salween (digital), Loki (social), and Star Media (on-ground brand execution).

CEO Massimo Garavaglia added that Pitt is the perfect ambassador to tell the world about De'Longhi. "He is the quintessential embodiment of the De’ Longhi spirit: bold, international but at the same time, sophisticated and elegant," he added.

Join our Digital Marketing Asia conference happening from 9 November 2021 - 25 November 2021 to learn about the upcoming trends and technologies in the world of digital. Check out the agenda here.



