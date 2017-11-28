Danone partners Lazada to strengthen e-commerce business in SEA

Danone has tied up with Lazada Group for a strategic regional partnership for Southeast Asia (SEA), covering Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.

The deal aims to boost online shopping experience for key product categories, by combining both companies' expertise on shopper needs and behaviour, as well as offering convenience and compelling content to the increasing number of online consumers across Southeast Asia.

In a statement to A+M, Lazada's spokesperson said the alliance will begin work immediately with Danone’s Early Life Nutrition category, which brings a broad portfolio of brands for families with young children. Danone’s Early Life businesses are already working together in Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand, participating in Lazada mega-campaigns such as Online Revolution on 11 November and 12 December. The joint ambition, with a closer alliance, aims to offer parents a higher standard of service and delivery, including advice and information on the growth, development and nutritional needs of children.

Lazada’s digital platforms will provide convenient ordering solutions, personalised services, exclusive content and events developed with Danone, thus fulfilling a better online shopper experience. The partnership will come into force by the end of November, beginning with workshops that bring together the Danone and Lazada teams in the local countries to share insights. The first visible consumer features jointly developed will be implemented on the Lazada websites in Thailand in December.

Eric van der Hoeven, vice president growth through engagement at Danone Early Life Nutrition, said it has been working with Lazada for more than a year, and also accelerating its partnership in the last six months. “We want to support all parents in their journey, and wherever we can, to help them make well-informed feeding decisions for their children at the critical moments in their growth and development. I am very pleased that our constructive collaboration so far will now be taken further in this strategic regional partnership,” he said.

“Young parents live increasingly busy lives and are often confronted with information overload. Teaming up with a trusted brand like Danone reinforces Lazada’s position as a source of quality products and enables us to serve the best, most relevant content, service and support for parents on their journey," Max Bittner, CEO Lazada Group, added.

“Danone recently introduced a new company signature - One Planet One Health. I am proud that we can now drive this ambition together with Lazada in our strategic markets in SEA, with its millions of active and engaged consumers,” Pascal de Petrini, Danone's chairman Asia, said.