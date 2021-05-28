Crypto exchange Zipmex hands branding duties to TSLA

Singapore-based global digital and crypto assets exchange Zipmex has appointed TSLA to launch the brand across Southeast Asia and Australia. TSLA's design practice will manage brand strategy, positioning and design duties, and work is expected to roll out in the second half of the year. No pitch was called and the appointment comes as Zipmex gears up to grow its presence in Asia Pacific.

In the past six months, Zipmex said it has recorded a 50-time increase in assets under management and a revenue increase of 250 times. Last month, Zipmex said it recorded an all-time high daily transactions of THB3,800 million and a strong database of mass to premium customers. It is operating in a regulatory-compliant manner across Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and Australia.

Zipmex's CEO and founder Marcus Lim said it wants to provide customers across Asia Pacific, and globally with access to new forms of wealth creation. "We are excited to have partnered up with a creative agency such as TSLA that shares our ambition and drive in reshaping new economies for the future," he added.

Lim founded Zipmex with the vision of making investing easy and oversees the regional expansion and development of the company. He previously founded Australian marketing place for local services, Oneflare.com.au, which was acquired to form part of the Domain Group.

Meanwhile, TSLA's managing partner Sorcha John said the crypto sector is maturing faster than anyone expected it to, fueled in large by pandemic psychology that forced many people to evaluate both their current quality of life and the autonomy they feel over their own fate. But as with any new technology, it is still confusing and intimidating, because it is so "new" it has not found a common design language beyond "the coin" and so its institutions lack the symbols or analogies consumers need to understand it.

"So the opportunity to design for a whole new sector is hard, but one we relish. And Zipmex have, in a relatively short period of time built an incredible product, with an ambitious mission. It has asked us to embed our creativity into its business to build a global brand out of Asia, a task we are thrilled to undertake," she added.