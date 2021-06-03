Criteo refreshes branding as it gears up for post-cookie world

Criteo has refreshed its branding, unveiling a new logo, visual identity and brand positioning “The Future is Wide Open”. According to Criteo, the move showcases its commitment to supporting a fair and open internet that enables discovery, innovation and choice. It also exemplifies the opportunity that Criteo can capitalise on as it gears up for a cookieless world.

The new logo brings the two dots previously connected at the top right of the logo to the centre of the new logo to better represent consumers and its customers, who are the centrepiece of the company’s product strategy. The two dots now include open space, nodding to both discovery and openness as the company invites its audience in and balances a strong legacy, visualised with a bolder font, with modern capabilities.

The visual changes were developed by Criteo’s marketing team, in partnership with creative and innovation agency, Technology, Humans and Taste [THAT], who consulted on the brand positioning. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out for additional information about the rebranding.

According to CEO Megan Clarken, the time is right for a new brand identity and rally cry, as it aims to set an optimistic tone for the future of the open Internet. Meanwhile, executive MD, Asia Pacific Kenneth Pao said Criteo’s rebrand signifies a new era of opportunity for the company in Asia Pacific, a region where 65% of the region’s GDP is expected to be digitised, according to IDC.

Following the rebrand, Criteo will continue to innovate its product and solutions to serve the diverse market in the region. To announce the new branding, Criteo held a virtual investor day to reintroduce its suite of products for marketers and its leadership team also came together to present strategy, market opportunity, capabilities and positioning.

In preparation for the post-cookie world, Criteo unveiled a product that connects first-party commerce data with real-time contextual signals, helping marketers to continue driving and measuring revenue in a post-cookie world. The company said that its contextual advertising solution is an important milestone in the company's larger vision to become a commerce media platform.

Last month, the company acquired retail media technology company Mabaya, which powers sponsored products and retail media monetisation for major eCommerce marketplaces globally. The acquisition of Mabaya is an important building block of Criteo's commerce media platform strategy. According to Criteo, the move expands its ability to help marketplace sellers and brands drive more product sales, while enabling retailers and marketplaces to grow new retail media revenue streams.



