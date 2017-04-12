Competitors troll United while netizens suggest new taglines for the airline

Last week it was Pepsi, this week its United. It seems like the PR drama surrounding brands is at an all time high.

While the video of a bloodied passanger being dragged out of a United plane by staff members is by no means a funny affair, netizens and brand alike have taken to social media platforms to express their anger and displeasure in a tongue-in-cheek manner.

Here are some daring posts by its competitors:

Emirates Airline:

Fly the friendly skies with a real airline. pic.twitter.com/wE5C5n6Lvn — Emirates airline (@emirates) April 11, 2017

Royal Jordanian:

Meanwhile, netizens have also been showing their creative side by coming up with new taglines for the airline. In fact, there is even a new hastag #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos making its rounds online. Here are some of Marketing's favorites:

[gallery ids="172218,172219,172220,172258,172260"]

Moreover, consumers have also decided to take this opportunity to create slogans for their favourite brands:

Have you spotted any others? If you have, email us at monishar@marketing-interactive.com and rezwanam@marketing-interactive.com.